The Automated Processing of the Physiological Registry for Assessment of Injury Severity Hemorrhage Risk Index, or APPRAISE-HRI, is the first triage system ever cleared by the FDA for assessing hemorrhage risk of trauma patients. Developed by the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command’s Biotechnology High Performance Computing Software Applications Institute, a division of the Telemedicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, APPRAISE-HRI consists of an Android app that collects heart rate and blood pressure data received via Bluetooth from a patient’s external vital-sign monitor and analyzes the pattern in these data to estimate the patient’s potential risk of uncontrolled bleeding.
This work, FDA Clears First AI Software for Hemorrhage Triage of Combat Casualties, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
FDA Clears First AI Software for Hemorrhage Triage of Combat Casualties
