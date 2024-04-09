Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FDA Clears First AI Software for Hemorrhage Triage of Combat Casualties

    FDA Clears First AI Software for Hemorrhage Triage of Combat Casualties

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Medical Research and Development Command

    The Automated Processing of the Physiological Registry for Assessment of Injury Severity Hemorrhage Risk Index, or APPRAISE-HRI, is the first triage system ever cleared by the FDA for assessing hemorrhage risk of trauma patients. Developed by the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command’s Biotechnology High Performance Computing Software Applications Institute, a division of the Telemedicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, APPRAISE-HRI consists of an Android app that collects heart rate and blood pressure data received via Bluetooth from a patient’s external vital-sign monitor and analyzes the pattern in these data to estimate the patient’s potential risk of uncontrolled bleeding.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 13:26
    Photo ID: 8332453
    VIRIN: 240410-O-SG040-1001
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FDA Clears First AI Software for Hemorrhage Triage of Combat Casualties, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    FDA Clears First AI Software for Hemorrhage Triage of Combat Casualties

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Futures Command
    U.S. Medical Research and Development Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT