New York National Guard Soldiers compete in regional marksmanship match.

New York Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Robert Lamorte II, assigned to Joint Force Headquarters New York, loads rounds into his magazine while participating in the Marksmanship Advisory Council (MAC) Regional Match Championship at Camp Ethan Allen, Vermont on Aug. 20, 2023. Lamorte is the team captain for a four-man New York National Guard team that will compete in the Winston P. Wilson marksmanship competition in Arkansas, 29 April to 3 May. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Joseph Liggio)

