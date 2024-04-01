Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New York National Guard Soldiers compete in regional marksmanship match.

    CAMP ETHAN ALLEN, VT, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2023

    Photo by Spc. Joseph Liggio 

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Robert Lamorte II, assigned to Joint Force Headquarters New York, loads rounds into his magazine while participating in the Marksmanship Advisory Council (MAC) Regional Match Championship at Camp Ethan Allen, Vermont on Aug. 20, 2023. Lamorte is the team captain for a four-man New York National Guard team that will compete in the Winston P. Wilson marksmanship competition in Arkansas, 29 April to 3 May. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Joseph Liggio)

