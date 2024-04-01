YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 10, 2024) — Chiefs Mess onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) poses for a photo in celebration of the 131st Chief Petty Officer’s (CPO) birthday with cherry blossoms, the beloved symbolic flower of Japan. The rank of CPO was officially established April 1, 1893. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2024 00:28
|Photo ID:
|8331365
|VIRIN:
|240410-N-JT445-1024
|Resolution:
|7057x4384
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAY Chiefs Mess Celebrates CPO’s Birthday, by Ryo Isobe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT