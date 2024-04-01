CFAY Chiefs Mess Celebrates CPO’s Birthday

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 10, 2024) — Chiefs Mess onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) poses for a photo in celebration of the 131st Chief Petty Officer’s (CPO) birthday with cherry blossoms, the beloved symbolic flower of Japan. The rank of CPO was officially established April 1, 1893. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

