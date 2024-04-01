Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY Chiefs Mess Celebrates CPO’s Birthday

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Ryo Isobe 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 10, 2024) — Chiefs Mess onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) poses for a photo in celebration of the 131st Chief Petty Officer’s (CPO) birthday with cherry blossoms, the beloved symbolic flower of Japan. The rank of CPO was officially established April 1, 1893. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY Chiefs Mess Celebrates CPO’s Birthday, by Ryo Isobe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    CFAY
    CPO's birthday

