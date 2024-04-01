USS New York (LPD 21) Well Deck Operations

ATLANTIC OCEAN, (April 9, 2024) – A landing craft utility (LCU) attached to Beach Assault Unit 21, enters the well deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21), April 9, 2024. LCUs are an amphibious force vessel used to transport equipment and personnel from shore to ship. New York is operating in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Naval integration provides combatant commanders and America’s civilian leaders highly-capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

