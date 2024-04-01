Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership Planning Conference 2024

    SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jomark Almazan 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (Apr. 9, 2024) Pacific Partnership staff and partner-nation representatives attend a main planning conference (MPC) in Singapore, ahead of Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP-24.2). Pacific Partnership the U. S. Navy's largest humanitarian and civic assistance mission with partner-nations, non-governmental organizations and other government agencies to execute a variety of humanitarian civic action missions across the Indo-Pacific. The annual mission is designed to strengthen relationships and improve U.S. and partner-capacity to deliver humanitarian assistance and disaster-relief preparedness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)

    Pacific Partnership
    COMLOG WESTPAC
    Allies and Partners
    PP 24.2

