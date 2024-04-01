Pacific Partnership Planning Conference 2024

SINGAPORE (Apr. 9, 2024) Pacific Partnership staff and partner-nation representatives attend a main planning conference (MPC) in Singapore, ahead of Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP-24.2). Pacific Partnership the U. S. Navy's largest humanitarian and civic assistance mission with partner-nations, non-governmental organizations and other government agencies to execute a variety of humanitarian civic action missions across the Indo-Pacific. The annual mission is designed to strengthen relationships and improve U.S. and partner-capacity to deliver humanitarian assistance and disaster-relief preparedness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)

