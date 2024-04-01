Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    David Gentile, Robert Menendez, and Frank Joseph Pallone Jr. tour USACE New York District

    UNITED STATES

    10.28.2022

    Photo by Deshawn Bowser 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District

    David Gentile, Robert Menendez, and Frank Joseph Pallone Jr. tour USACE New York District. Photography by Deshawn Bowser

    Date Taken: 10.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 16:52
    Photo ID: 8330448
    VIRIN: 221028-A-U1214-1019
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.09 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, David Gentile, Robert Menendez, and Frank Joseph Pallone Jr. tour USACE New York District , by Deshawn Bowser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

