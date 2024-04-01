NORFOLK, Va. (Apr. 8, 2024) A partial solar eclipse passes over the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Apr. 8, 2024. The various phases of the eclipse are captured in 17 images, taken every 7 minutes throughout the event. Ford is currently pier side at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adonica Munoz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2024 Date Posted: 04.09.2024 13:08 Photo ID: 8329485 VIRIN: 240408-N-VQ693-1001 Resolution: 5075x4060 Size: 1.43 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eclipse over Ford, by PO2 Adonica Munoz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.