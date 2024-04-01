Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eclipse over Ford

    Eclipse over Ford

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adonica Munoz 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    NORFOLK, Va. (Apr. 8, 2024) A partial solar eclipse passes over the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Apr. 8, 2024. The various phases of the eclipse are captured in 17 images, taken every 7 minutes throughout the event. Ford is currently pier side at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adonica Munoz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 13:08
    Photo ID: 8329485
    VIRIN: 240408-N-VQ693-1001
    Resolution: 5075x4060
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eclipse over Ford, by PO2 Adonica Munoz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 78
    USS Gerald R. Ford
    solar eclipse
    VQ693
    2024 eclipse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT