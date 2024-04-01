Construction is about 73% complete at West Shore Lake Pontchartrain 110 (WSLP-110). The next step will be seeding grass atop of the clay embankment, which is crucial for erosion control of completed levees. This section of the WSLP project is expected to be completed by summer 2024. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2024 11:37
|Photo ID:
|8329248
|VIRIN:
|240327-A-ZZ999-1060
|Resolution:
|4000x2250
|Size:
|3.81 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Hometown:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, West Shore Lake Pontchartrain contract 110 update, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Corps of Engineers
LEAVE A COMMENT