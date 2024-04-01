Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain contract 110 update

    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain contract 110 update

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    Construction is about 73% complete at West Shore Lake Pontchartrain 110 (WSLP-110). The next step will be seeding grass atop of the clay embankment, which is crucial for erosion control of completed levees. This section of the WSLP project is expected to be completed by summer 2024. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 11:37
    Photo ID: 8329248
    VIRIN: 240327-A-ZZ999-1060
    Resolution: 4000x2250
    Size: 3.81 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
    Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, West Shore Lake Pontchartrain contract 110 update, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers
    New Orleans District
    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT