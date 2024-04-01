Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oxyacetylene Welding

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School

    240409-N-TI567-1001 STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- Channeling the inner metal maestro!

    Learning oxyacetylene welding...one spark at a time!

    Technical Welding and Applied Repairs is an eight-week course of instruction designed to provide foreign security force personnel with the specialized training required to restore the structural integrity of steel, aluminum, and fiberglass hulls and components.

    TAGS

    Naval Special Warfare
    SOUTHCOM

