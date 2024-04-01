240409-N-TI567-1001 STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- Channeling the inner metal maestro!
Learning oxyacetylene welding...one spark at a time!
Technical Welding and Applied Repairs is an eight-week course of instruction designed to provide foreign security force personnel with the specialized training required to restore the structural integrity of steel, aluminum, and fiberglass hulls and components.
04.09.2024
|04.09.2024 11:29
|Location:
STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, US
