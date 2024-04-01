Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain contract 107 update

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Melanie Oubre 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    The initial 1,000 feet of levee "pre-load" has been successfully installed as part of the WSLP-107 contract. The contractor is currently hauling sand and clay to the remaining portion of the WSLP-107 alignment. Upon its conclusion, this contract will have constructed approximately 1.7 miles of the 18.5-mile-long WSLP levee system that will offer 100-year level risk reduction for the area spanning from the Bonnet Carre' spillway to Garyville.

    USACE
    New Orleans District Headquarters
    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain

