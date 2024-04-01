West Shore Lake Pontchartrain contract 107 update

The initial 1,000 feet of levee "pre-load" has been successfully installed as part of the WSLP-107 contract. The contractor is currently hauling sand and clay to the remaining portion of the WSLP-107 alignment. Upon its conclusion, this contract will have constructed approximately 1.7 miles of the 18.5-mile-long WSLP levee system that will offer 100-year level risk reduction for the area spanning from the Bonnet Carre' spillway to Garyville.

