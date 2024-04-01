The initial 1,000 feet of levee "pre-load" has been successfully installed as part of the WSLP-107 contract. The contractor is currently hauling sand and clay to the remaining portion of the WSLP-107 alignment. Upon its conclusion, this contract will have constructed approximately 1.7 miles of the 18.5-mile-long WSLP levee system that will offer 100-year level risk reduction for the area spanning from the Bonnet Carre' spillway to Garyville.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2024 09:53
|Photo ID:
|8328916
|VIRIN:
|240221-A-EV636-2803
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|5.18 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, West Shore Lake Pontchartrain contract 107 update, by Melanie Oubre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT