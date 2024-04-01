Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain contract 108 update

    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain contract 108 update

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Melanie Oubre 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    Construction has completed 4,800 linear feet of sand base for the alignment and 5,300 linear feet of canal excavation at WSLP contract 108. Clay placement along the alignment is scheduled to begin in late April.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 09:33
    Photo ID: 8328875
    VIRIN: 240404-A-EV636-1265
    Resolution: 5280x3956
    Size: 14.16 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, West Shore Lake Pontchartrain contract 108 update, by Melanie Oubre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    New Orleans District Headquarters
    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT