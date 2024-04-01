Construction has completed 4,800 linear feet of sand base for the alignment and 5,300 linear feet of canal excavation at WSLP contract 108. Clay placement along the alignment is scheduled to begin in late April.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2024 Date Posted: 04.09.2024 09:33 Photo ID: 8328875 VIRIN: 240404-A-EV636-1265 Resolution: 5280x3956 Size: 14.16 MB Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, West Shore Lake Pontchartrain contract 108 update, by Melanie Oubre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.