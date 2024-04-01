Progress continues to move forward at WSLP contract 107 with about 40% of construction complete. Geotextile fabric has been laid on top of the sand along the alignment in preparation for clay levee construction. Clearing and grubbing of the area is complete.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2024 09:26
|Photo ID:
|8328859
|VIRIN:
|240408-A-EV636-9732
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, West Shore Lake Pontchartrain contract 107 update, by Melanie Oubre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
