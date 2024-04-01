West Shore Lake Pontchartrain contract 107 update

Progress continues to move forward at WSLP contract 107 with about 40% of construction complete. Geotextile fabric has been laid on top of the sand along the alignment in preparation for clay levee construction. Clearing and grubbing of the area is complete.

