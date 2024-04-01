Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain contract 107 update

    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain contract 107 update

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Melanie Oubre 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    Progress continues to move forward at WSLP contract 107 with about 40% of construction complete. Geotextile fabric has been laid on top of the sand along the alignment in preparation for clay levee construction. Clearing and grubbing of the area is complete.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 09:26
    Photo ID: 8328859
    VIRIN: 240408-A-EV636-9732
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, West Shore Lake Pontchartrain contract 107 update, by Melanie Oubre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain
    USACE New Orleans district

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT