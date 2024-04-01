ReaDy Airman of the Week: 100th Communications Squadron Airman recognized

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, recognizes Airman 1st Class Sharon Bremar, 100th Communications Squadron radio frequency transmission technician, as the ReaDy Airman of the Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 5, 2024. Bremar took the lead on a project called “Move Out Jump Off,” a satellite communications kit that helped provide air and ground situational awareness for 20,000 troops and air refueling support to 100 aircraft from 19 NATO allied countries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2024 06:27
|Photo ID:
|8328574
|VIRIN:
|240405-F-WG663-1001
|Resolution:
|3633x3276
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
