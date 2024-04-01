Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ReaDy Airman of the Week: 100th Communications Squadron Airman recognized

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, recognizes Airman 1st Class Sharon Bremar, 100th Communications Squadron radio frequency transmission technician, as the ReaDy Airman of the Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 5, 2024. Bremar took the lead on a project called “Move Out Jump Off,” a satellite communications kit that helped provide air and ground situational awareness for 20,000 troops and air refueling support to 100 aircraft from 19 NATO allied countries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)

