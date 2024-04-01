Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stewie Views Solar Eclipse At U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Lauren Howes 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    NORFOLK, Va. (April 8, 2024) Stewie, the Navy’s environmental mascot, views the solar eclipse outside U.S. Fleet Forces Command, April 8th, 2024. The Navy partners with scientists from federal agencies, universities, research institutions and individual researchers to better understand marine species occurrence, distribution, movement and behavior.(U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Lauren Howes)

    USFFC
    Solar Eclipse
    Stewie
    Navy Environment

