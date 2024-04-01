Chaplain of the Marine Corps visits The Basic School

RADM Carey H. Cash, Chaplain of the Marine Corps and Deputy Chief of Chaplains of the Navy, delivered a character development speech to The Basic School (TBS) staff April 5, 2024 at Quantico, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Orona)

