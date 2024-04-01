WPS StratNAP Rollout Picture1

PKSOI participated in the release of the 2023 U.S. Strategy and National Action Plan on Women, Peace, and Security, Oct. 31. The event was hosted at the State Department, with keynote remarks given by Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken. The WPS StratNAP outlines the U.S. government approach to advancing women’s participation, and the integration of a gender perspective, in peace and security processes, U.S. foreign policy, and national security. PKSOI is the CAC-designated lead for WPS implementation in the Army. Other attendees included representatives from various offices and organizations within the Department of Defense. (U.S. Army Photo courtesy of PKSOI)

