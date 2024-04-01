PKSOI hosted a Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Workshop, June 27-28, in Carlisle, Pa. The workshop focused on insightful discussions and developing concrete recommendations for how the Army can best institutionalize WPS across Doctrine, PME, and Training. (U.S. Army Photo courtesy of PKSOI)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2023 Date Posted: 04.08.2024 13:56 Photo ID: 8327562 VIRIN: 230627-O-PL408-7593 Resolution: 1536x2048 Size: 250.41 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WPS Workshop Poster, by Michael White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.