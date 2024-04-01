WPS Workshop Photo 3

Gender Focal Points and other Army representatives from several Centers of Excellence across the Combined Arms Center, TRADOC and HQDA attend the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Workshop, June 27-28, 2023, in Carlisle, Pa. The workshop focused on insightful discussions and developing concrete recommendations for how the Army can best institutionalize WPS across Doctrine, PME, and Training. (U.S. Army Photo courtesy of PKSOI)
