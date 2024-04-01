Col. Jay Liddick, PKSOI Director, provides welcoming remarks during the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Workshop, June 27-28, in Carlisle, Pa. The workshop focused on insightful discussions and developing concrete recommendations for how the Army can best institutionalize WPS across Doctrine, PME, and Training. Workshop participants included gender focal points from several Centers of Excellence across the Combined Arms Center, as well as representatives from TRADOC and HQDA. (U.S. Army Photo courtesy of PKSOI)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2024 13:51
|Photo ID:
|8327551
|VIRIN:
|230627-O-PL408-6948
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|221.61 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WPS Workshop Photo 2, by Michael White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT