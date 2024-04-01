Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WPS Workshop Photo 2

    WPS Workshop Photo 2

    UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Michael White 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Center   

    Col. Jay Liddick, PKSOI Director, provides welcoming remarks during the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Workshop, June 27-28, in Carlisle, Pa. The workshop focused on insightful discussions and developing concrete recommendations for how the Army can best institutionalize WPS across Doctrine, PME, and Training. Workshop participants included gender focal points from several Centers of Excellence across the Combined Arms Center, as well as representatives from TRADOC and HQDA. (U.S. Army Photo courtesy of PKSOI)

    This work, WPS Workshop Photo 2, by Michael White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

