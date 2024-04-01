WPS Workshop Photo 2

Col. Jay Liddick, PKSOI Director, provides welcoming remarks during the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Workshop, June 27-28, in Carlisle, Pa. The workshop focused on insightful discussions and developing concrete recommendations for how the Army can best institutionalize WPS across Doctrine, PME, and Training. Workshop participants included gender focal points from several Centers of Excellence across the Combined Arms Center, as well as representatives from TRADOC and HQDA. (U.S. Army Photo courtesy of PKSOI)

