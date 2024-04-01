Air Force Civil Engineers, USAFCE, Lance P. Sijan Leadership Award, Kadena AB

Maj. Kristin A. Ober, Air Force Materiel Command, was recognized as a 2023 recipient of the Lance P. Sijan USAF Leadership Award. The Lance P. Sijan USAF Leadership Award was created in 1981 to recognize individuals who have demonstrated the highest qualities of leadership in their professional and personal lives.

