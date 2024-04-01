Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Civil Engineers, USAFCE, Lance P. Sijan Leadership Award, Kadena AB

    UNITED STATES

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Jena Calvitti 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Maj. Kristin A. Ober, Air Force Materiel Command, was recognized as a 2023 recipient of the Lance P. Sijan USAF Leadership Award. The Lance P. Sijan USAF Leadership Award was created in 1981 to recognize individuals who have demonstrated the highest qualities of leadership in their professional and personal lives.

    Lance P. Sijan USAF Leadership Award Article &ndash; Maj. Kristin A. Ober

