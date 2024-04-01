Maj. Kristin A. Ober, Air Force Materiel Command, was recognized as a 2023 recipient of the Lance P. Sijan USAF Leadership Award. The Lance P. Sijan USAF Leadership Award was created in 1981 to recognize individuals who have demonstrated the highest qualities of leadership in their professional and personal lives.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2024 10:54
|Photo ID:
|8327140
|VIRIN:
|240408-O-HT016-5621
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|548.87 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Civil Engineers, USAFCE, Lance P. Sijan Leadership Award, Kadena AB, by Jena Calvitti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Lance P. Sijan USAF Leadership Award Article – Maj. Kristin A. Ober
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT