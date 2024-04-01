Third Star: General Charles Costanza Gets Promoted to Lieutenant General

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Antonio Aguto, the commanding general of Security Assistance Group-Ukraine, promotes Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, the incoming commander of V Corps, in Poznan, Poland, April 8, 2024. Costanza followed Aguto as the commander of the 3rd Infantry Division, and will now work with him closely in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)

