    Third Star: General Charles Costanza Gets Promoted to Lieutenant General

    POZNAN, POLAND

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Antonio Aguto, the commanding general of Security Assistance Group-Ukraine, promotes Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, the incoming commander of V Corps, in Poznan, Poland, April 8, 2024. Costanza followed Aguto as the commander of the 3rd Infantry Division, and will now work with him closely in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 10:37
    Location: POZNAN, PL
    EUCOM
    Costanza
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether

