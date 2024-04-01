Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d TSB Spotlight: Sgt. Sharmain Ford

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    The 2d Theater Signal Brigade spotlight shines on U.S. Army Sgt. Sharmain Ford, Unit Supply NCO-in charge, HQ Platoon, Alpha Company, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced.

    Sgt. Ford’s presence and character clearly denotes success of the unit. She meticulously managing property processes that holds her commander responsible for over $6 million worth of accountable equipment.

    Additionally, she devoted time & energy coordinating & administratively preparing over $100,000 worth of property transfers and turn ins, processed orders and received of over $70,000 worth of essential resources through Supply Support Activity operations.

    She also attended and completed the Unit Armorer’s course, becoming a Unit
    Armorer. She constantly strives for readiness on dozens of completed vehicle services and Tactical Internet communication maintenance on radios and JBC-P systems.

    As a new mom, a growing supply NCO & a future senior logistician, she has earned positive notoriety through her works. (U.S. Army photo graphic by Candy Knight)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 02:12
    Photo ID: 8326475
    VIRIN: 240402-A-FX425-4002
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 226.68 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d TSB Spotlight: Sgt. Sharmain Ford, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Stronger Together
    2SIGBDE
    2d TSB Spotlight
    We Are NETCOM

