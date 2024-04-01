The 2d Theater Signal Brigade spotlight shines on U.S. Army Sgt. Sharmain Ford, Unit Supply NCO-in charge, HQ Platoon, Alpha Company, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced.



Sgt. Ford’s presence and character clearly denotes success of the unit. She meticulously managing property processes that holds her commander responsible for over $6 million worth of accountable equipment.



Additionally, she devoted time & energy coordinating & administratively preparing over $100,000 worth of property transfers and turn ins, processed orders and received of over $70,000 worth of essential resources through Supply Support Activity operations.



She also attended and completed the Unit Armorer’s course, becoming a Unit

Armorer. She constantly strives for readiness on dozens of completed vehicle services and Tactical Internet communication maintenance on radios and JBC-P systems.



As a new mom, a growing supply NCO & a future senior logistician, she has earned positive notoriety through her works. (U.S. Army photo graphic by Candy Knight)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2024 Date Posted: 04.08.2024 02:12 Photo ID: 8326475 VIRIN: 240402-A-FX425-4002 Resolution: 1080x1080 Size: 226.68 KB Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2d TSB Spotlight: Sgt. Sharmain Ford, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.