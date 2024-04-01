Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Adm. Kacher and Lt. Gen. Turner Visit Task Force 76/3 and 3rd MEB

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.19.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Samuel Barge 

    3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade   

    From left, 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade commanding general Brig. Gen. Trevor Hall, III Marine Expeditionary Force commanding general Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner Jr., Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet Vice Adm. Fred B. Kacher, and Commander, Task Force 76/3 Rear Adm. Chris Stone, stand together at the TF 76/3 headquarters aboard Naval Base White Beach, Okinawa, Japan March 20, 2024. Kacher visited Okinawa-based commands as part of his familiarization of the Seventh Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Samuel H. Barge)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 01:40
    Photo ID: 8326446
    VIRIN: 240320-M-XI993-1001
    Resolution: 2880x1936
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice Adm. Kacher and Lt. Gen. Turner Visit Task Force 76/3 and 3rd MEB, by 1LT Samuel Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    integration
    Navy Marine Corps team
    allies and partners
    Indo Pacific Command
    One Team One Fight
    Interoperability

