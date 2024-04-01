Vice Adm. Kacher and Lt. Gen. Turner Visit Task Force 76/3 and 3rd MEB

From left, 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade commanding general Brig. Gen. Trevor Hall, III Marine Expeditionary Force commanding general Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner Jr., Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet Vice Adm. Fred B. Kacher, and Commander, Task Force 76/3 Rear Adm. Chris Stone, stand together at the TF 76/3 headquarters aboard Naval Base White Beach, Okinawa, Japan March 20, 2024. Kacher visited Okinawa-based commands as part of his familiarization of the Seventh Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Samuel H. Barge)

