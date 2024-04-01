Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Booker

    Booker

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Capt. Christopher Booker is a public affairs officer assigned to the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard. His involvement in coordinating and sharing the guard's important themes and messages with the public contributes to the readiness of the Pennsylvania National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    Date Posted: 04.07.2024 13:37
    Photo ID: 8325703
    VIRIN: 240407-Z-BK944-2730
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.51 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
    Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pennsylvania

    Public Affairs

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    citizen soldier
    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    public affairs
    readiness
    messages
    themes

