U.S. Army Capt. Christopher Booker is a public affairs officer assigned to the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard. His involvement in coordinating and sharing the guard's important themes and messages with the public contributes to the readiness of the Pennsylvania National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2024 Date Posted: 04.07.2024 13:37 Photo ID: 8325703 VIRIN: 240407-Z-BK944-2730 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.51 MB Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Booker, by CPT Leanne Demboski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.