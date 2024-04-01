Retirement Ceremony

240406-Z-JJ662-1002



Maj. Gen. David Mikolaities, JFHQ, New Hampshire Army National Guard presents a New Hampshire state flag to retired Maj. Gen. Thomas Spencer on April 6, 2024 at the Manchester, Army National Guard Armory, in Manchester N.H.



New Hampshire Army National Guard photo by Spc. Liam Reilly, 603rd Public Affairs Detachment.



Date Taken: 04.06.2024
Location: NH, US