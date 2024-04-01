Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retirement Ceremony

    NH, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Spc. Liam Reilly 

    603rd Public Affairs Detachment

    240406-Z-JJ662-1002

    Maj. Gen. David Mikolaities, JFHQ, New Hampshire Army National Guard presents a New Hampshire state flag to retired Maj. Gen. Thomas Spencer on April 6, 2024 at the Manchester, Army National Guard Armory, in Manchester N.H.

    New Hampshire Army National Guard photo by Spc. Liam Reilly, 603rd Public Affairs Detachment.

