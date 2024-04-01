Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    State Defense Force - Ohio conducts Safety Award Ceremony

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Chief Warrant Officer 3 (OH) Charles Curtin, communications/electronics officer with the 4th Civil Sustainment and Support Brigade, State Defense Force - Ohio stands near a Windom Antenna during validation training at Col. Robert Haubrich Armory, Columbus, Ohio, April 6, 2024. “Command, control, communications and intelligence all have to work together,” Curtin said. “Ensuring that we have reliable and viable contingency and emergency layer communications.” (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.06.2024 14:33
    Photo ID: 8324824
    VIRIN: 240406-Z-WB177-1001
    Resolution: 4303x4318
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US
    Hometown: BEXLEY, OH, US
    Safety
    Headquarters Company
    Ohio
    Award
    State Defence Force
    Civil Support Sustainment Brigade

