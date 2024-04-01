Chief Warrant Officer 3 (OH) Charles Curtin, communications/electronics officer with the 4th Civil Sustainment and Support Brigade, State Defense Force - Ohio stands near a Windom Antenna during validation training at Col. Robert Haubrich Armory, Columbus, Ohio, April 6, 2024. “Command, control, communications and intelligence all have to work together,” Curtin said. “Ensuring that we have reliable and viable contingency and emergency layer communications.” (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2024 Date Posted: 04.06.2024 14:33 Photo ID: 8324824 VIRIN: 240406-Z-WB177-1001 Resolution: 4303x4318 Size: 1.28 MB Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Hometown: BEXLEY, OH, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, State Defense Force - Ohio conducts Safety Award Ceremony, by SFC Jennifer Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.