Chief Warrant Officer 3 (OH) Charles Curtin, communications/electronics officer with the 4th Civil Sustainment and Support Brigade, State Defense Force - Ohio stands near a Windom Antenna during validation training at Col. Robert Haubrich Armory, Columbus, Ohio, April 6, 2024. “Command, control, communications and intelligence all have to work together,” Curtin said. “Ensuring that we have reliable and viable contingency and emergency layer communications.” (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2024 14:33
|Photo ID:
|8324824
|VIRIN:
|240406-Z-WB177-1001
|Resolution:
|4303x4318
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Hometown:
|BEXLEY, OH, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, State Defense Force - Ohio conducts Safety Award Ceremony, by SFC Jennifer Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT