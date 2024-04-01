Coast Guard enforces safety zone near the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland

A Coast Guard 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew enforces a safety zone
near the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, April 3, 2024.
The FSK Bridge collapsed on March 26, 2024 after the containership Dali allided with it. (Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command photo by U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandro Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2024 17:00
|Photo ID:
|8324029
|VIRIN:
|240327-G-TL908-1001
|Resolution:
|5345x3556
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT