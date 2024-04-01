Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard enforces safety zone near the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew enforces a safety zone
    near the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, April 3, 2024.
    The FSK Bridge collapsed on March 26, 2024 after the containership Dali allided with it. (Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command photo by U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandro Rivera)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 17:00
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    coast guard
    key bridge
    francis scott key bridge
    key bridge response 2024
    baltimore bridge

