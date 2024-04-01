Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sword Athena: A Year of Progress at Beale

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Women from across the 9th Reconnaissance Wing pose for a group photo in front of a U-2 Dragon Lady on Beale Air Force Base, California, March 8, 2024. These women gathered for a photo on International Women’s Day. (U.S. photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown)

    This work, Sword Athena: A Year of Progress at Beale, by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS

