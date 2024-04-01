Vice Admiral James Downey visited the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE, Maryland (March 30, 2024) Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), Vice Admiral James Downey, Capt. Sal Suarez and Command Master Chief Blake Schimmel visited the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse to see the work of the Navy’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV) team who is supporting Unified Command in its effort to clear and re-open the channel after the collapse that occurred on March 26, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Mackenzie Culver)

