Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vice Admiral James Downey visited the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

    Vice Admiral James Downey visited the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2024

    Photo by Ensign Mackenzie Culver 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Active)

    BALTIMORE, Maryland (March 30, 2024) Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), Vice Admiral James Downey, Capt. Sal Suarez and Command Master Chief Blake Schimmel visited the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse to see the work of the Navy’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV) team who is supporting Unified Command in its effort to clear and re-open the channel after the collapse that occurred on March 26, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Mackenzie Culver)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 14:10
    Photo ID: 8323669
    VIRIN: 240330-N-TN334-1018
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice Admiral James Downey visited the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, by ENS Mackenzie Culver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Navy
    NAVSEA
    Key Bridge Response 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT