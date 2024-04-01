Members of the Aerospace Experimental Psychology (AEP) and Research Psychology (RP) communities stand with Medical Service Corps Detailer (center) at the Joint AEP-RP Symposium, April 2. Symposium was held at the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), Falls Church, Virginia, April 2-3, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2024 12:49
|Photo ID:
|8323486
|VIRIN:
|240405-N-N1526-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x2030
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Bridging the Skies and Seas: Aerospace Experimental Psychology & Research Psychology Communities Hold Joint Symposium, by André B. Sobocinski, Historian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bridging the Skies and Seas: Aerospace Experimental Psychology & Research Psychology Communities Hold Joint Symposium
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT