Members of the Aerospace Experimental Psychology (AEP) and Research Psychology (RP) communities stand with Medical Service Corps Detailer (center) at the Joint AEP-RP Symposium, April 2. Symposium was held at the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), Falls Church, Virginia, April 2-3, 2024.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2024 Date Posted: 04.05.2024 12:49 Photo ID: 8323486 VIRIN: 240405-N-N1526-1001 Resolution: 4032x2030 Size: 1.78 MB Location: FALLS CHURCH, VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bridging the Skies and Seas: Aerospace Experimental Psychology & Research Psychology Communities Hold Joint Symposium, by André B. Sobocinski, Historian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.