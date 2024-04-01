Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrating 75 years of NATO

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Amber Kurka 

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    April 4, 2024, marks the 75th anniversary of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. On April 4, 1949, twelve countries signed the North Atlantic Treaty in Washington D.C., committing to promote security in the North Atlantic region, safeguard freedom and democracy, and stand together for their collective defense. Of the twelve original NATO allies, the membership of the United States, Canada, Norway, Iceland, and the Kingdom of Denmark solidified the strategic significant of the Arctic region from the establishment of the alliance. Today, with 32 member nations spanning from Anchorage to Helsinki, NATO remains the bulwark of common security. (DoD graphic by Amber E. Kurka )

    Security
    NATO
    Arctic
    Ted Stevens Center
    NATO 75th

