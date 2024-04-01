Celebrating 75 years of NATO

April 4, 2024, marks the 75th anniversary of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. On April 4, 1949, twelve countries signed the North Atlantic Treaty in Washington D.C., committing to promote security in the North Atlantic region, safeguard freedom and democracy, and stand together for their collective defense. Of the twelve original NATO allies, the membership of the United States, Canada, Norway, Iceland, and the Kingdom of Denmark solidified the strategic significant of the Arctic region from the establishment of the alliance. Today, with 32 member nations spanning from Anchorage to Helsinki, NATO remains the bulwark of common security. (DoD graphic by Amber E. Kurka )

