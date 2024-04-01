Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Environmental Portrait

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Lea 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    KEKAHA, Hawaii (Mar. 15, 2024) Kelly Capuona, a law enforcement officer at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, poses for a photo at the installations in-door gun range. PMRF is the world's largest instrumented multi-domain range, capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air, and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Location: KEKAHA, HI, US
    FIRST RESPONDERS
    NAVY
    SECURITY FORCES
    TRAINING

