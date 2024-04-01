KEKAHA, Hawaii (Mar. 15, 2024) Kelly Capuona, a law enforcement officer at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, poses for a photo at the installations in-door gun range. PMRF is the world's largest instrumented multi-domain range, capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air, and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 04.04.2024 19:55 Photo ID: 8322310 VIRIN: 240315-N-HW207-1002 Resolution: 2797x4124 Size: 1.56 MB Location: KEKAHA, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Environmental Portrait, by PO1 Louis Lea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.