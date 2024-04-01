PMRF Sailor Receives Small Craft Insignia.

240126-N-LZ409-2017 KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (Jan. 26, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Anna Henry, a Sailor assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, receives her Small Craft Insignia at a pinning ceremony. The pin signifies the accomplishment of an enlisted Sailor serving as the petty officer in charge on a small craft for six months or longer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)
01.26.2024
04.04.2024
KEKAHA, HI, US
