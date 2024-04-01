Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PMRF Sailor Receives Small Craft Insignia.

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bodie Estep 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    240126-N-LZ409-2017 KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (Jan. 26, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Anna Henry, a Sailor assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, receives her Small Craft Insignia at a pinning ceremony. The pin signifies the accomplishment of an enlisted Sailor serving as the petty officer in charge on a small craft for six months or longer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

    This work, PMRF Sailor Receives Small Craft Insignia., by PO2 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pacific Missile Range Facility
    PMRF
    USNavy
    Petty Officer In Charge
    Small Craft Insignia
    SEPTAR

