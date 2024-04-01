Coast Guard interdicts lancha, seizes 400 pounds of illegally caught fish off Texas coast

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew from Coast Guard Station South Padre Island approaches a lancha with four Mexican fishermen aboard approximately 15 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line off the Texas coast April 4, 2024. The Coast Guard crew interdicted the lancha, seized 400 pounds of illegally caught red snapper and transferred the men to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for further processing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station South Padre Island)

