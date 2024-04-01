Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard interdicts lancha, seizes 400 pounds of illegally caught fish off Texas coast [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard interdicts lancha, seizes 400 pounds of illegally caught fish off Texas coast

    TX, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew from Coast Guard Station South Padre Island approaches a lancha with four Mexican fishermen aboard approximately 15 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line off the Texas coast April 4, 2024. The Coast Guard crew interdicted the lancha, seized 400 pounds of illegally caught red snapper and transferred the men to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for further processing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station South Padre Island)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 18:36
    Photo ID: 8322206
    VIRIN: 240404-G-G0108-3001
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 909.76 KB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard interdicts lancha, seizes 400 pounds of illegally caught fish off Texas coast
    Coast Guard interdicts lancha, seizes 400 pounds of illegally caught fish off Texas coast
    Coast Guard interdicts lancha, seizes 400 pounds of illegally caught fish off Texas coast

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    illegal fishing
    Uscg
    south padre island
    lancha
    IUU fishing
    IUUF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT