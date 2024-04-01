PEARL HARBOR (April 4, 2024) -- Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met with Chief of Staff of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Adm. Ryo Sakai at Pearl Harbor today while in town for the U.S. Pacific Fleet Change of Command. Franchetti underscored the U.S Navy’s commitment to strengthening the U.S. - Japan alliance amid historic shared momentum toward peace, stability, and deterrence in a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2024 Date Posted: 04.04.2024 18:30 Photo ID: 8322202 VIRIN: 240404-N-UD469-5004 Resolution: 5339x3559 Size: 1.11 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNO Franchetti Meets with Chief of Staff of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Adm. Ryo Sakai, by CPO Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.