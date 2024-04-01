Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Franchetti Meets with Chief of Staff of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Adm. Ryo Sakai

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Amanda Gray 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    PEARL HARBOR (April 4, 2024) -- Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met with Chief of Staff of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Adm. Ryo Sakai at Pearl Harbor today while in town for the U.S. Pacific Fleet Change of Command. Franchetti underscored the U.S Navy’s commitment to strengthening the U.S. - Japan alliance amid historic shared momentum toward peace, stability, and deterrence in a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 18:30
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    Adm. Lisa Franchetti
    Adm. Ryo Sakai

