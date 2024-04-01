240404-N-AS200-1244 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Apr. 4, 2024) – Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) celebrates April as Month of the Military Child, which celebrates and honors the resilience, sacrifices, and unique experiences of children in military families. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2024 16:37
|Photo ID:
|8321905
|VIRIN:
|240404-N-AS200-1244
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|7.13 MB
|Location:
|POINT MUGU, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Month of the Military Child, by LTJG Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
