Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Month of the Military Child

    Month of the Military Child

    POINT MUGU, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    240404-N-AS200-1244 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Apr. 4, 2024) – Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) celebrates April as Month of the Military Child, which celebrates and honors the resilience, sacrifices, and unique experiences of children in military families. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 16:37
    Photo ID: 8321905
    VIRIN: 240404-N-AS200-1244
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 7.13 MB
    Location: POINT MUGU, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Month of the Military Child, by LTJG Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Month of the Military Child
    April
    Military Kids
    Purple Up
    NR-NPASE-W

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT