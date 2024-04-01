240404-N-AS200-1244 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Apr. 4, 2024) – Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) celebrates April as Month of the Military Child, which celebrates and honors the resilience, sacrifices, and unique experiences of children in military families. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)

