    Lowndes County host ribbon cutting at Moody

    VALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Lowndes County and 23rd Wing leadership cut a ceremonial ribbon at the Quiet Pines Golf Course at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 1, 2024. Moody transferred leadership over to Lowndes County in early April of 2023 as part of a 10-year Intergovernmental Support Agreement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 15:27
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lowndes County host ribbon cutting at Moody, by A1C Sir Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    23rd Wing
    Lowndes County
    Quiet Pines

