Lowndes County and 23rd Wing leadership cut a ceremonial ribbon at the Quiet Pines Golf Course at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 1, 2024. Moody transferred leadership over to Lowndes County in early April of 2023 as part of a 10-year Intergovernmental Support Agreement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2024 15:27
|Photo ID:
|8321742
|VIRIN:
|240401-F-IQ323-1090
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|8.46 MB
|Location:
|VALDOSTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lowndes County host ribbon cutting at Moody, by A1C Sir Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT