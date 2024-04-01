Lowndes County host ribbon cutting at Moody

Lowndes County and 23rd Wing leadership cut a ceremonial ribbon at the Quiet Pines Golf Course at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 1, 2024. Moody transferred leadership over to Lowndes County in early April of 2023 as part of a 10-year Intergovernmental Support Agreement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick)

Date Taken: 04.01.2024
Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US