    JBAB Housing Visit

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Robert W. Mitchell 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Representatives from the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Housing pose with Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling’s commander and staff for a photo during a visit to JBAB on April 2, 2024. The group stopped by JBAB to meet with installation's leadership and to tour living areas (housing and dorms) on the base. In the photo from left to right: Lt. Col. Joanna Wright, deputy commander for the 11th Mission Support Group; Antonio Alaimo, civil engineering deputy director for Detachment 5 at the Air Force District of Washington; Teasha Thompson, housing program director at the Naval District of Washington; Lisa Fisher, ODASD management and program analyst; Annie Fowler, ODASD management and program analyst; David Carter, 11th CE Squadron, Installation Management; Col. Ryan A.F. Crowley, 11th Wing and JBAB commander; and Master Sgt. Stephen Chen; 11th Wing CE Installation Management.

