Commentary: Overcoming abuse

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari, 49th Wing Public Affairs journeyman, poses for a photo at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 3, 2024. Ferrari shared her experiences that ultimately led to her joining the Air Force, exemplifying resiliency and the ability to overcome hardships and traumatic experiences. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2024 11:51
|Photo ID:
|8321088
|VIRIN:
|240404-F-TY635-1002
|Resolution:
|3653x2431
|Size:
|3.42 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
