    Commentary: Overcoming abuse

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari, 49th Wing Public Affairs journeyman, poses for a photo at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 3, 2024. Ferrari shared her experiences that ultimately led to her joining the Air Force, exemplifying resiliency and the ability to overcome hardships and traumatic experiences. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran)

    Suicide
    Sexual Assault
    Domestic Violence
    Resilience
    SAPR
    Public Affairs

