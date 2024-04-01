Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kentucky Air Guard supports European allies with Silver Arrow

    Kentucky Air Guard supports European allies with Silver Arrow

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    11.16.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Master Sgt. Jerome Noltemeyer of the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing positions a cargo pallet for weighing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 16, 2023 in support of Silver Arrow. The program, administered by U.S. Air Forces in Europe, provides funding and mission requirements to build readiness and validate C-130 elements throughout the Force Generation deployment cycle. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Jennifer Nash)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 08:46
    Photo ID: 8320698
    VIRIN: 231116-Z-VT419-1002
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Air Guard supports European allies with Silver Arrow, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kentucky Air Guard supports European allies with Silver Arrow

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Silver Arrow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT