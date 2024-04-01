Kentucky Air Guard supports European allies with Silver Arrow

Master Sgt. Jerome Noltemeyer of the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing positions a cargo pallet for weighing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 16, 2023 in support of Silver Arrow. The program, administered by U.S. Air Forces in Europe, provides funding and mission requirements to build readiness and validate C-130 elements throughout the Force Generation deployment cycle. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Jennifer Nash)

