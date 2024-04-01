Logistician receives AFLCMC award

Col. William Collins, acting program executive officer for Digital, presents Damon Hobley, Digital project support manager, with the Civilian Tier III Logistics Manager Software Acquisition Programs award during a ceremony at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., April 3. The ceremony, held virtually from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, showcased the dedication and broad mission impact of the AFLCMC's logisticians, who provide daily product support to Air Force weapons systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jerry Saslav)

