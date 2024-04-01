Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logistician receives AFLCMC award

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Jerry Saslav 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Col. William Collins, acting program executive officer for Digital, presents Damon Hobley, Digital project support manager, with the Civilian Tier III Logistics Manager Software Acquisition Programs award during a ceremony at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., April 3. The ceremony, held virtually from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, showcased the dedication and broad mission impact of the AFLCMC's logisticians, who provide daily product support to Air Force weapons systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jerry Saslav)

    This work, Logistician receives AFLCMC award, by Jerry Saslav, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

