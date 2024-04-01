Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintenance on aircraft support equipment

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Roland M Ardon 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Angelo Phillips, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of San Diego, performs maintenance on aircraft support equipment in the hangar bay as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, April 2, 2024. Boxer is the flag ship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)

