Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Angelo Phillips, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of San Diego, performs maintenance on aircraft support equipment in the hangar bay as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, April 2, 2024. Boxer is the flag ship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)

