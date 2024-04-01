Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Fred Tolbert, left, a native of Atlanta, and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Edison Armstrong, a native of Brooklyn, New York, both assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), direct a landing craft, air cushion, attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, during amphibious operations in the Pacific Ocean, April 3, 2024. Boxer is the flag ship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Date Posted: 04.04.2024 02:51 Photo ID: 8320476 VIRIN: 240403-N-MH008-1170 Resolution: 4581x2712 Size: 1.39 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LCAC’s Incoming!, by SN Tyler Miles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.