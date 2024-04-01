Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LCAC’s Incoming!

    LCAC’s Incoming!

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Seaman Tyler Miles 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Fred Tolbert, left, a native of Atlanta, and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Edison Armstrong, a native of Brooklyn, New York, both assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), direct a landing craft, air cushion, attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, during amphibious operations in the Pacific Ocean, April 3, 2024. Boxer is the flag ship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 02:51
    Photo ID: 8320476
    VIRIN: 240403-N-MH008-1170
    Resolution: 4581x2712
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LCAC’s Incoming!, by SN Tyler Miles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Lcac
    Deck department
    Well deck
    LHD4
    Sea spray

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT