    Machine Gunner’s Course Aboard USS Harpers Ferry

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sang Kim 

    USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49)

    U.S. Marines move up the vehicle ramp with an M2A1 machine gun during a machine gunner’s course aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), while underway in the Pacific Ocean, March 31, 2024. Harpers Ferry is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th MEU. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim)

    USMC
    USNAVY
    BOXARG
    USSHARPERSFERRY
    MGTEAM

