    Certified Gas Kicker: Tech. Sgt. Jeremiah Oden

    GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris 

    434th Air Refueling Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Jeremiah Oden, 434th Operations Support Squadron survival, evasion, resistance and escape noncommissioned officer in charge, sets fire during a photo shoot at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, March 28, 2024. Oden was nominated for the wing commander's informal recognition series on social media called "Certified Gas Kicker". (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 14:46
    Photo ID: 8319493
    VIRIN: 240328-F-LI355-1006
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 12.3 MB
    Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Certified Gas Kicker: Tech. Sgt. Jeremiah Oden, by SrA Alexis Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

