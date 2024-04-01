Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund On-Air

    ITALY

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger  

    AFN Vicenza

    VICENZA, Italy - Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, Commanding General of Southern European Task Force Africa, joined Staff Sgt. Page Sevilla, public affairs broadcast NCO assigned to AFN Vicenza, on-air to promote the Vicenza Military Community's Black & White Gala on April 3, 2024 (photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger).

