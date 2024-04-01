VICENZA, Italy - Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, Commanding General of Southern European Task Force Africa, joined Staff Sgt. Page Sevilla, public affairs broadcast NCO assigned to AFN Vicenza, on-air to promote the Vicenza Military Community's Black & White Gala on April 3, 2024 (photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger).
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2024 03:09
|Photo ID:
|8318824
|VIRIN:
|240403-A-LJ797-3103
|Resolution:
|8059x5373
|Size:
|30.86 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund On-Air, by SFC Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
