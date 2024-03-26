Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training hosts spring Steering Committee

    WICHITA FALLS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Lauren Niemi 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Euro-Nato Joint Jet Pilot Training Program Steering Committee stand in front of the 80th Flying Training Wing headquarters building for a photo March 19, 2024, at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. The ENJJPT Steering Committee meets twice every year, one of which at Sheppard Air Force Base, to discuss important decisions regarding the future and direction of the program. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2d Lt Lauren Niemi)

