Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training hosts spring Steering Committee

Members of the Euro-Nato Joint Jet Pilot Training Program Steering Committee stand in front of the 80th Flying Training Wing headquarters building for a photo March 19, 2024, at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. The ENJJPT Steering Committee meets twice every year, one of which at Sheppard Air Force Base, to discuss important decisions regarding the future and direction of the program. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2d Lt Lauren Niemi)

