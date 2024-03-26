Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Whicker celebrates Women’s History Month with JMC’s workforce

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Shawn Eldridge 

    Joint Munitions Command

    Marion Whicker, the executive deputy to the commanding general at the U.S. Army Materiel Command, revealed what Women’s History Month means during a recent visit to the Joint Munitions Command’s headquarters at the Rock Island Arsenal.

    Whicker celebrates Women&rsquo;s History Month with JMC&rsquo;s workforce

    Women's History Month
    AMC
    JMC

