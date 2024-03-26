U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, right, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th ARW command chief, hold the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month banner at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 6, 2024. Leaders across the Department of Defense are committed to reducing and stopping sexual assault by creating and cultivating a positive and ReaDy Culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2024 06:36
|Photo ID:
|8317254
|VIRIN:
|240306-F-KM921-1001
|Resolution:
|1333x952
|Size:
|325.85 KB
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Mildenhall Observes Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, by A1C Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
