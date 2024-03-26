Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall Observes Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, right, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th ARW command chief, hold the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month banner at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 6, 2024. Leaders across the Department of Defense are committed to reducing and stopping sexual assault by creating and cultivating a positive and ReaDy Culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)

    #SAAPR #100thARW #NotJustApril

