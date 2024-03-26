Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy Birthday Chief Petty Officers!

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2024

    Photo by Dave Amodo 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    240401-N-HO944-1001 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (April 1, 2024) – Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) Commander Capt. Richard Jones joins the Shipyard Chief Petty Officer’s Mess in celebrating 131 years of the Navy chief rank. Established in 1893, CPOs hold significant importance as they are responsible for leadership, mentorship, and technical expertise within their specific field, and bridge the gap between junior enlisted Sailors and commissioned officers, providing crucial experience and guidance.

