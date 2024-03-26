Happy Birthday Chief Petty Officers!

240401-N-HO944-1001 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (April 1, 2024) – Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) Commander Capt. Richard Jones joins the Shipyard Chief Petty Officer’s Mess in celebrating 131 years of the Navy chief rank. Established in 1893, CPOs hold significant importance as they are responsible for leadership, mentorship, and technical expertise within their specific field, and bridge the gap between junior enlisted Sailors and commissioned officers, providing crucial experience and guidance.

